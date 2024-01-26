‘¿Por qué morimos?’: Nobel de Química publica libro sobre la biología de la muerte
Venkatraman ‘Venki’ Ramakrishnan, ganador del Premio Nobel de Química de 2009, conversó con La W sobre su último libro ‘Why we die: the new science of ageing and the quest for immortality’ (Por qué morimos: la nueva ciencia del envejecimiento y la búsqueda de la inmortalidad)
‘¿Por qué morimos?’: Nobel de Química publica libro sobre la biología de la muerte
11:15
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/366/1706284936_175_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Venkatraman Ramakrishnan. Foto: Priyanka Parashar / Mint via Getty Images