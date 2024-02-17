Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial The Beatles versus Rolling Stones

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

PRIMERA HORA

  • Bésame mucho - The Beatles
  • Hey jude - The Beatles
  • Boys - The Beatles
  • Please please me - The Beatles
  • A taste of honey - The Beatles
  • Love me do - The Beatles
  • Twist and shout - The Beatles
  • Roll over beethoven - The Beatles
  • A hard day ‘s night - The Beatles
  • Help! - The Beatles
  • Yesterday - The Beatles
  • Nowhere man - The Beatles
  • Michelle - The Beatles
  • Eleanor Rigby - The Beatles
  • Yellow submarine - The Beatles
  • Sgt. Pepper’s lonely hearts club band - The Beatles
  • Lucy in the sky with diamonds - The Beatles
  • With a little help from my friends - The Beatles

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Strawberry fields forever - The Beatles
  • Penny Lane - The Beatles
  • Blackbird - The Beatles
  • While my guitar gently weeps - The Beatles
  • Yellow submarine - The Beatles
  • Come together - The Beatles
  • Here comes the sun - The Beatles
  • Let  it be - The Beatles
  • Mona (I need you baby) - The Rolling Stones
  • Susie Q - The Rolling Stones
  • (I can’t get no) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones
  • Paint it,  black - The Rolling Stones
  • Ruby tuesday - The Rolling Stones
  • She’s a rainbow - The Rolling Stones

TERCER HORA

  • Sympathy for the devil - The Rolling Stones
  • Gimme shelter - The Rolling Stones
  • Brown sugar - The Rolling Stones
  • Wild horses - The Rolling Stones
  • Angie - The Rolling Stones
  • It’s only rock´n´roll - The Rolling Stones
  • Miss you - The Rolling Stones
  • Start me up - The Rolling Stones
  • Love is strong - The Rolling Stones
  • Anybody seen my baby - The Rolling Stones
  • Depending on you - The Rolling Stones

