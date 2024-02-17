Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial The Beatles versus Rolling Stones
PRIMERA HORA
- Bésame mucho - The Beatles
- Hey jude - The Beatles
- Boys - The Beatles
- Please please me - The Beatles
- A taste of honey - The Beatles
- Love me do - The Beatles
- Twist and shout - The Beatles
- Roll over beethoven - The Beatles
- A hard day ‘s night - The Beatles
- Help! - The Beatles
- Yesterday - The Beatles
- Nowhere man - The Beatles
- Michelle - The Beatles
- Eleanor Rigby - The Beatles
- Yellow submarine - The Beatles
- Sgt. Pepper’s lonely hearts club band - The Beatles
- Lucy in the sky with diamonds - The Beatles
- With a little help from my friends - The Beatles
SEGUNDA HORA
- Strawberry fields forever - The Beatles
- Penny Lane - The Beatles
- Blackbird - The Beatles
- While my guitar gently weeps - The Beatles
- Come together - The Beatles
- Here comes the sun - The Beatles
- Let it be - The Beatles
- Mona (I need you baby) - The Rolling Stones
- Susie Q - The Rolling Stones
- (I can’t get no) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones
- Paint it, black - The Rolling Stones
- Ruby tuesday - The Rolling Stones
- She’s a rainbow - The Rolling Stones
TERCER HORA
- Sympathy for the devil - The Rolling Stones
- Gimme shelter - The Rolling Stones
- Brown sugar - The Rolling Stones
- Wild horses - The Rolling Stones
- Angie - The Rolling Stones
- It’s only rock´n´roll - The Rolling Stones
- Miss you - The Rolling Stones
- Start me up - The Rolling Stones
- Love is strong - The Rolling Stones
- Anybody seen my baby - The Rolling Stones
- Depending on you - The Rolling Stones