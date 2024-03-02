Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: un día especial en la música

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Este sábado 2 de marzo, Julio Sánchez Cristo le trae un día especial en la música. A continuación reviva el especial completo:

PRIMERA HORA

  • When she was my girl - Four Tops
  • Reach out i´ll be there -  Four Tops
  • I can’t help myself (sugar pie, honey bunch)-  Four Tops
  • Ain’t No Woman (Like The One I’ve Got) -  Four Tops
  • Loco in Acapulco -  Four Tops
  • Walk on the wild side - Lou Reed
  • Perfect day -  Lou Reed
  • Satellite of love -  Lou Reed
  • Vicious -  Lou Reed
  • (The long to be) Close to you - The Carpenters
  • Please Mr. Postman -  The Carpenters
  • For all we know - The Carpenters
  • Yesterday once more - The Carpenters
  • Rainy days, rainy mondays - The Carpenters

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Always - Bon Jovi
  • Runaway - Bon Jovi
  • This ain´t a love song - Bon Jovi
  • Bad medicine - Bon Jovi
  • Livin´on a prayer - Bon Jovi
  • It’s my life - Bon Jovi
  • The scientist - Coldplay
  • Viva la vida - Coldplay
  • Yellow - Coldplay
  • Clocks - Coldplay
  • Adventure of a lifetime - Coldplay

TERCER HORA

  • Je t´aime moi non plus -  Serge Gainsbourg, Jane Birkin
  • Mon légionnaire - Serge Gainsbourg
  • Aux armes et caetera - Serge Gainsbourg
  • Je suis venu te dire que je m´en vais - Serge Gainsbourg
  • Sea, sex and sun - Serge Gainsbourg
  • Marilou sous la neige - Serge Gainsbourg
  • Son of a preacher man - Dusty Springfield
  • Spooky - Dusty Springfield
  • The look of love - Dusty Springfield
  • Take another little piece of my heart - Dusty Springfield
  • The windmills of your mind - Dusty Springfield
  • (The long to be) Close to you - Dusty Springfield
  • In the land of make believe - Dusty Springfield
  • Wishin´and hopin´ - Dusty Springfield
  • If you go away -  Dusty Springfield

