Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: un día especial en la música
Este sábado 2 de marzo, Julio Sánchez Cristo le trae un día especial en la música. A continuación reviva el especial completo:
PRIMERA HORA
- When she was my girl - Four Tops
- Reach out i´ll be there - Four Tops
- I can’t help myself (sugar pie, honey bunch)- Four Tops
- Ain’t No Woman (Like The One I’ve Got) - Four Tops
- Loco in Acapulco - Four Tops
- Walk on the wild side - Lou Reed
- Perfect day - Lou Reed
- Satellite of love - Lou Reed
- Vicious - Lou Reed
- (The long to be) Close to you - The Carpenters
- Please Mr. Postman - The Carpenters
- For all we know - The Carpenters
- Yesterday once more - The Carpenters
- Rainy days, rainy mondays - The Carpenters
SEGUNDA HORA
- Always - Bon Jovi
- Runaway - Bon Jovi
- This ain´t a love song - Bon Jovi
- Bad medicine - Bon Jovi
- Livin´on a prayer - Bon Jovi
- It’s my life - Bon Jovi
- The scientist - Coldplay
- Viva la vida - Coldplay
- Yellow - Coldplay
- Clocks - Coldplay
- Adventure of a lifetime - Coldplay
TERCER HORA
- Je t´aime moi non plus - Serge Gainsbourg, Jane Birkin
- Mon légionnaire - Serge Gainsbourg
- Aux armes et caetera - Serge Gainsbourg
- Je suis venu te dire que je m´en vais - Serge Gainsbourg
- Sea, sex and sun - Serge Gainsbourg
- Marilou sous la neige - Serge Gainsbourg
- Son of a preacher man - Dusty Springfield
- Spooky - Dusty Springfield
- The look of love - Dusty Springfield
- Take another little piece of my heart - Dusty Springfield
- The windmills of your mind - Dusty Springfield
- (The long to be) Close to you - Dusty Springfield
- In the land of make believe - Dusty Springfield
- Wishin´and hopin´ - Dusty Springfield
- If you go away - Dusty Springfield