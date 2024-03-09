Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Tendencias

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial dedicado a tres divas

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Primera hora

  • Cuando calienta el sol - Raffaella Carrà
  • Caliente, caliente - Raffaella Carrà
  • No pensar en ti - Raffaella Carrà
  • Festa - Raffaella Carrà
  • Io non vivo senza te - Raffaella Carrà
  • Bailo, bailo (ballo, ballo) - Raffaella Carrà
  • Pedro - Raffaella Carrà
  • Eres un bandido - Raffaella Carrà
  • Abbracciami - Raffaella Carrà
  • Che dolor - Raffaella Carrà
  • Porque el amor “fatalita” - Raffaella Carrà
  • Luca - Raffaella Carrà
  • Hay que venir al sur - Raffaella Carrà
  • A far l’amore comincia tu - Raffaella Carrà

Segunda hora

  • The air that i breathe - Olivia Newton-John
  • Me and Bobby McGee - Olivia Newton-John
  • Goodbye again - Olivia Newton-John
  • Long live love - Olivia Newton-John
  • Take me home country - Olivia Newton-John
  • The river’s too wide - Olivia Newton-John
  • Have you never been mellow - Olivia Newton-John
  • Love song - Olivia Newton-John
  • Physical - Olivia Newton-John
  • Summer nights - Olivia Newton-John & John Travolta
  • Hopelessly devoted to you - Olivia Newton-John & John Travolta
  • You´re the one that i want - Olivia Newton-John & John Travolta
  • We go together - Olivia Newton-John & John Travolta
  • Xanadu - Olivia Newton-John

Tercera hora

  • Once i loved - Astrud Gilberto
  • The shadow of your smile - Astrud Gilberto
  • A felicidade - Astrud Gilberto
  • Vivo sonhando - Astrud Gilberto & Antonio Carlos Jobim
  • Você já foi bahia - Astrud Gilberto
  • Water to drink - Astrud Gilberto
  • Street samba - Astrud Gilberto
  • Fly me to the moon - Astrud Gilberto
  • She’s a carioca - Astrud Gilberto
  • Nega do cabelo duro - Astrud Gilberto & Walter Wanderley
  • Agua de beber - Astrud Gilberto
  • The girl from Ipanema - Astrud Gilberto
  • It might as well be spring - Astrud Gilberto & Stan Getz
  • Far away - Astrud Gilberto
  • Brazilian tapestry - Astrud Gilberto
  • Corcovado - Astrud Gilberto

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad