Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial dedicado a tres divas
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
Primera hora
- Cuando calienta el sol - Raffaella Carrà
- Caliente, caliente - Raffaella Carrà
- No pensar en ti - Raffaella Carrà
- Festa - Raffaella Carrà
- Io non vivo senza te - Raffaella Carrà
- Bailo, bailo (ballo, ballo) - Raffaella Carrà
- Pedro - Raffaella Carrà
- Eres un bandido - Raffaella Carrà
- Abbracciami - Raffaella Carrà
- Che dolor - Raffaella Carrà
- Porque el amor “fatalita” - Raffaella Carrà
- Luca - Raffaella Carrà
- Hay que venir al sur - Raffaella Carrà
- A far l’amore comincia tu - Raffaella Carrà
Segunda hora
- The air that i breathe - Olivia Newton-John
- Me and Bobby McGee - Olivia Newton-John
- Goodbye again - Olivia Newton-John
- Long live love - Olivia Newton-John
- Take me home country - Olivia Newton-John
- The river’s too wide - Olivia Newton-John
- Have you never been mellow - Olivia Newton-John
- Love song - Olivia Newton-John
- Physical - Olivia Newton-John
- Summer nights - Olivia Newton-John & John Travolta
- Hopelessly devoted to you - Olivia Newton-John & John Travolta
- You´re the one that i want - Olivia Newton-John & John Travolta
- We go together - Olivia Newton-John & John Travolta
- Xanadu - Olivia Newton-John
Tercera hora
- Once i loved - Astrud Gilberto
- The shadow of your smile - Astrud Gilberto
- A felicidade - Astrud Gilberto
- Vivo sonhando - Astrud Gilberto & Antonio Carlos Jobim
- Você já foi bahia - Astrud Gilberto
- Water to drink - Astrud Gilberto
- Street samba - Astrud Gilberto
- Fly me to the moon - Astrud Gilberto
- She’s a carioca - Astrud Gilberto
- Nega do cabelo duro - Astrud Gilberto & Walter Wanderley
- Agua de beber - Astrud Gilberto
- The girl from Ipanema - Astrud Gilberto
- It might as well be spring - Astrud Gilberto & Stan Getz
- Far away - Astrud Gilberto
- Brazilian tapestry - Astrud Gilberto
- Corcovado - Astrud Gilberto