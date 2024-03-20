La W RadioLa W Radio

Economía

Gobierno buscará modernizar el campo con infraestructura del antiguo IDEMA

Jhenifer Mojica, ministra de Agricultura, conversó con La W sobre la estrategia del Gobierno Nacional para recuperar y fortalecer los circuitos de comercialización y mercadeo de los productos de los pequeños y medianos productores.

Gobierno buscará modernizar el campo con infraestructura del antiguo IDEMA

Gobierno buscará modernizar el campo con infraestructura del antiguo IDEMA

15:00

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/367/1710948188868/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Imagen de referecia de cultivo de arroz. Foto: Getty Images

Gobierno buscará modernizar el campo con infraestructura del antiguo IDEMA

15:00

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/367/1710948188868/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad