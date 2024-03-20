Gobierno buscará modernizar el campo con infraestructura del antiguo IDEMA
Jhenifer Mojica, ministra de Agricultura, conversó con La W sobre la estrategia del Gobierno Nacional para recuperar y fortalecer los circuitos de comercialización y mercadeo de los productos de los pequeños y medianos productores.
Gobierno buscará modernizar el campo con infraestructura del antiguo IDEMA
15:00
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/367/1710948188868/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Imagen de referecia de cultivo de arroz. Foto: Getty Images
Gobierno buscará modernizar el campo con infraestructura del antiguo IDEMA
15:00
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/367/1710948188868/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>