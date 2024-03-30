Tendencias

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial dedicado a Eric Clapton

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

PRIMERA HORA

  • Too much monkey blues - The Yardbirds
  • Got love if you want it - The Yardbirds
  • Pretty girl - The Yardbirds
  • Louise - The Yardbirds
  • Smokestack lightning - The Yardbirds
  • For your love - The Yardbirds
  • Draggin´my tail - Eric Clapton & Jimmy Page
  • Hideaway - John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers
  • Sunshine of your love - Cream
  • White room - Cream
  • Sea of joy - Blind Faith
  • Presence of the lord - Blind Faith

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Poor elijah - Delaney & Bonnie and Friends
  • Where there’s a will, there’s a way - Delaney & Bonnie and Friends
  • Little Richard medley - Delaney & Bonnie and Friends
  • Lonesome and a long way from home - Eric Clapton
  • Let it rain - Eric Clapton
  • Bell bottom blues - Derek and the Dominos
  • Little wing - Derek and the Dominos
  • Layla - Derek and the Dominos
  • Georgia on my mind - Eric Clapton, Steve Winwood

TERCERA HORA

  • I shot the sheriff - Eric Clapton
  • Black summer rain - Eric Clapton
  • Wonderful tonight - Eric Clapton
  • Cocaine - Eric Clapton
  • Rambling on my mind - Eric Clapton
  • Man in love - Eric Clapton
  • Tearing us apart - Eric Clapton & Tina Turner
  • Tears in heaven - Eric Clapton
  • Ten long years - Eric Clapton, B.B. King
  • Third degree - Eric Clapton
  • Autumn leaves - Eric Clapton

