Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial dedicado a Eric Clapton
PRIMERA HORA
- Too much monkey blues - The Yardbirds
- Got love if you want it - The Yardbirds
- Pretty girl - The Yardbirds
- Louise - The Yardbirds
- Smokestack lightning - The Yardbirds
- For your love - The Yardbirds
- Draggin´my tail - Eric Clapton & Jimmy Page
- Hideaway - John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers
- Sunshine of your love - Cream
- White room - Cream
- Sea of joy - Blind Faith
- Presence of the lord - Blind Faith
SEGUNDA HORA
- Poor elijah - Delaney & Bonnie and Friends
- Where there’s a will, there’s a way - Delaney & Bonnie and Friends
- Little Richard medley - Delaney & Bonnie and Friends
- Lonesome and a long way from home - Eric Clapton
- Let it rain - Eric Clapton
- Bell bottom blues - Derek and the Dominos
- Little wing - Derek and the Dominos
- Layla - Derek and the Dominos
- Georgia on my mind - Eric Clapton, Steve Winwood
TERCERA HORA
- I shot the sheriff - Eric Clapton
- Black summer rain - Eric Clapton
- Wonderful tonight - Eric Clapton
- Cocaine - Eric Clapton
- Rambling on my mind - Eric Clapton
- Man in love - Eric Clapton
- Tearing us apart - Eric Clapton & Tina Turner
- Tears in heaven - Eric Clapton
- Ten long years - Eric Clapton, B.B. King
- Third degree - Eric Clapton
- Autumn leaves - Eric Clapton