Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial padres del soul

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ. Foto: W Radio.

Este sábado 13 de abril, Julio Sánchez Cristo le trae un día especial en la música. A continuación reviva el especial completo:

PRIMERA HORA

  • Begging begging - James Brown
  • I don´t know -  James Brown
  • Tell me what i did wrong -  James Brown
  • Please, please, please - James Brown
  • Try me -  James Brown
  • Night train -  James Brown
  • Good good lovin´-  James Brown
  • Blind man can see it -  James Brown
  • I feel good (i got you) -  James Brown
  • Papa’s got a brand new bag - James Brown
  • Sex machine -  James Brown
  • It’s A man´s, man’s world -  James Brown
  • Living in america - James Brown
  • Down and out in New York City - James Brown
  • Say it loud - im black im proud - James Brown

SEGUNDA HORA

  • The letter -  Al Green
  • Gotta find a new world - Al Green
  • Get back baby - Al Green
  • Light my fire - Al Green
  • How can you mend a broken heart - Al Green
  • Feel like i do - Al Green
  • Love and happiness - Al Green
  • You´ve got the love i need - Al Green
  • Here i am (come and take me) - Al Green
  • For the good times - Al Green
  • I’ve never found a girl - Al Green
  • Old time lovin´- Al Green
  • Let’s stay together - Al Green

TERCER HORA

  • That loving feeling - Isaac Hayes
  • Ikés  mood 1 - Isaac Hayes
  • Never can say goodbye -  Isaac Hayes
  • The look of love - Isaac Hayes
  • One woman - Isaac Hayes
  • Walk on by - Isaac Hayes
  • Never gonna give you up - Isaac Hayes
  • The from shaft - Isaac Hayes
