Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial padres del soul
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
Este sábado 13 de abril, Julio Sánchez Cristo le trae un día especial en la música. A continuación reviva el especial completo:
PRIMERA HORA
- Begging begging - James Brown
- I don´t know - James Brown
- Tell me what i did wrong - James Brown
- Please, please, please - James Brown
- Try me - James Brown
- Night train - James Brown
- Good good lovin´- James Brown
- Blind man can see it - James Brown
- I feel good (i got you) - James Brown
- Papa’s got a brand new bag - James Brown
- Sex machine - James Brown
- It’s A man´s, man’s world - James Brown
- Living in america - James Brown
- Down and out in New York City - James Brown
- Say it loud - im black im proud - James Brown
SEGUNDA HORA
- The letter - Al Green
- Gotta find a new world - Al Green
- Get back baby - Al Green
- Light my fire - Al Green
- How can you mend a broken heart - Al Green
- Feel like i do - Al Green
- Love and happiness - Al Green
- You´ve got the love i need - Al Green
- Here i am (come and take me) - Al Green
- For the good times - Al Green
- I’ve never found a girl - Al Green
- Old time lovin´- Al Green
- Let’s stay together - Al Green
TERCER HORA
- That loving feeling - Isaac Hayes
- Ikés mood 1 - Isaac Hayes
- Never can say goodbye - Isaac Hayes
- The look of love - Isaac Hayes
- One woman - Isaac Hayes
- Walk on by - Isaac Hayes
- Never gonna give you up - Isaac Hayes
- The from shaft - Isaac Hayes