En fotos: reviva la clasificación de Colombia a la final de la Copa América

Charlotte (United States), 10/07/2024.- Uruguay's Mathias Olivera (R) battles for the ball with Colombia's Jhon Arias (C) as Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte (L) looks on during the first half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semi-finals match between Uruguay and Colombia in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 10 July 2024. EFE/EPA/BRIAN WESTERHOLT / BRIAN WESTERHOLT