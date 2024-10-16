Fotos: así se vio el regreso del Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024

El Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show es un desfile de moda que reúne a las mejores modelos del momento, este popular evento se realizó por última vez en 2018 y el 15 de octubre de 2024 volvió para cumplir la cita con los seguidores de la marca.
Este año la variedad en las
fue mayor, pues a diferencia de otros años, modelos de talla grande, de edad adulta o mujeres trans participaron en el modelos evento que se realizó en Nueva York. Vea algunas de las fotos del evento: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Tyra Banks walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) / Dimitrios Kambouris Ampliar NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Paloma Elsesser walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) / Kevin Mazur Ampliar NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Gigi Hadid walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) / Kevin Mazur Ampliar NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Candice Swanepoel walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) / Kevin Mazur Ampliar NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Liu Wen walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) / Kevin Mazur Ampliar NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Adriana Lima walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) / Kevin Mazur Ampliar NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Gigi Hadid walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) / Kevin Mazur Ampliar NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Bella Hadid walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) / Dimitrios Kambouris Ampliar NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Ashley Graham attends the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) / Slaven Vlasic Ampliar NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Neelam Gill walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) / Dimitrios Kambouris Ampliar NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Ashley Graham walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) / Mike Coppola Ampliar NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Jill Kortleve walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) / Dimitrios Kambouris Ampliar