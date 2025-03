“Queremos un diálogo constructivo”: Zelenski espera llegar a acuerdos en la reunión con EE.UU.

BRUSSELS (Belgium), 06/03/2025.- Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives for an European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 06 March 2025.The EU leaders are convening for a special summit to discuss ongoing support for Ukraine and enhance European defence. (Bélgica, Ucrania, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON ( EFE )