Bombardeo israelí mata a dos palestinos en Gaza entre negociaciones para alargar la tregua

GAZA CITY (-), 24/02/2025.- Palestinians fish amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza port, Gaza City, 24 February 2025. Israel and Hamas implemented the first phase of a hostage release and ceasefire deal on 19 January 2025. More than 48,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since Israel launched a military campaign in the strip in response to a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on 07 October 2023, in which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 taken hostage. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER / MOHAMMED SABER ( EFE )