Reportan al menos 18 desaparecidos, entre ellos seis ciudadanos chinos, por una inundación en Nepal

Rasuwagadhi (Nepal), 08/07/2025.- A handout photo made available by the Nepali Army shows Nepalese soldiers during a rescue operation in the flood-affected area of Rasuwagadhi, Nepal, 08 July 2025. According to the Rasuwa District Police Office, the floodwaters swept away the Miteri Bridge, the main connecting bridge between Nepal and China, halting the movement of people and vehicles across the border and leaving at least 18 people missing. (Inundaciones) EFE/EPA/NEPAL ARMY/HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES / NEPAL ARMY/HANDOUT ( EFE )