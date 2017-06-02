Deportes

Así se prepara Cardiff para la final de la Champions League

Se esperan cerca de 60.000 espectadores y se jugará con la cubierta del estadio cerrada para evitar cualquier tipo de ataque terrorista.

Así se prepara Cardiff para la final de la Champions League

Así se prepara Cardiff para la final de la Champions League

02:14

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/undefined/3481839/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Millennium Stadium en Cardiff, Gales. Foto: Getty Images

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad