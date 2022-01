Juanes confirma que se presentará en el Movistar Arena, en Bogotá

WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 2: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee LL COOL J will ring in the holiday season as host of THE NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING, which will be broadcast for the first time on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Dec. 5 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT). Pictured: Juanes (Photo by Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images) / CBS Photo Archive