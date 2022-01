El candidato del Partido Liberal que también tuvo vínculos con Odebrecht

View of the logo of Brazilian construction company Odebrecht in Sao Paulo, Brazil on December 4, 2018. - Odebrecht Engineering and Construction (OEC), which admitted paying bribes in exchange of works in the continent, now assures it is back in the right track. OEC is in the midst of a process of restructuring of its debts and shows optimism towards the future government of Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) (Photo credit should read NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images) / NELSON ALMEIDA