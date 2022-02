¿Quién era Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, líder del Estado Islámico abatido en Siria?

IDLIB, SYRIA - FEBRUARY 03: An aerial view of wreckages around the site after an operation carried out by US forces with the support of an F-16 fighter jet and a helicopter, on February 03, 2022 in Idlib, Syria. At least 13 people were killed in an operation carried out by US forces early Thursday in Syria's Idlib province, according to civil defense teams. The raid claimed the lives of 13 people, including six children and four women, said civil defense teams working on the wreckage. (Photo by Izzeddin Kasim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Anadolu Agency