Todo listo para el Super Bowl y el show de medio tiempo

500 drones lit up the night sky over downtown LA. The drones formed the NFL sign, Rams and Bengals logo, and so much more. If you missed Friday’s show you can watch it again Saturday at 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m., and 10 p.m. outside L.A. Live.https://t.co/NyNOFMstFp pic.twitter.com/5RQYgbi4rj