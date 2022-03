Militar que mató al “Che” Guevara murió a los 80 años por un cáncer

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / (FILES) In this file photo taken on October 10, 1967, the body of Ernesto "Che" Guevara, the Argentine-born hero of Latin American revolutionaries is on public display a day after being killed, in Vallegrande, Bolivia. - The former Bolivian soldier who claimed to have shot dead Marxist revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara died on March 10, 2022, aged 80, his relatives said. Mario Teran Salazar shot dead Argentine-born Guevara on October 9, 1967 in the eastern Santa Cruz province of Bolivia at the height of the Cold War. "He died. He was ill and nothing could be done," Gary Prado, a former Bolivian soldier who helped capture Guevara in the jungle region 54 years ago told AFP. (Photo by Marc HUTTEN / AFP) / MARC HUTTEN