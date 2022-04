ONU: las imágenes de Bucha sugieren deliberados asesinatos de civiles

BUCHA, KYIV PROVINCE, UKRAINE, APRIL 04: Ukrainian servicemen inspect the wreckage of Russian military vehicles in the town of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, after the Ukrainian army secured the area following the withdrawal of the Russian army from the Kyiv region on previous days, Bucha, Ukraine, April 4th, 2022. (Photo by Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Anadolu Agency