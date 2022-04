11 muertos en nuevos bombardeos en la región de Járkov, al este de Ucrania, según Kiev

LVIV, UKRAINE â APRIL 9: Volunteers and soldiers carry basic necessities such as food, clothes, blankets, baby foods to train, to be arrived at Kharkiv, in Lviv, Ukraine on April 9, 2922. Intense movement of civilians continue due to war that started with Russian attacks on Ukraine. Support desk is set up by volunteers to help elderly or disabled people and to provide food, shelter and psychological support to refugees at Lviv train station. (Photo by Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Anadolu Agency