Hospitalizan nuevamente al expresidente peruano Alberto Fujimori

Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori waves to supporters as he is wheeled out of the Centenario Clinic in Lima on January 04, 2018, where he was hospitalised for the last twelve days and where he received a Christmas' eve pardon from President Kuczynski. - Fujimori was pardoned days after his son Kenji abstained from voting on Kuczynskis impeachment, drawing other lawmakers with him to deny the opposition the votes necessary to remove the president from office over corruption allegations. (Photo by LUKA GONZALES / AFP) (Photo by LUKA GONZALES/AFP via Getty Images) / LUKA GONZALES