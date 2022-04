Dictan 36 meses de prisión preventiva contra sobrinos del presidente de Perú

LIMA, PERU - DECEMBER 05: Peruvian President Pedro Castillo speaks during an event to deliver firetrucks to Volunteer firefighters of Peru on December 5, 2021 in Lima, Peru. After only four months in power, National Congress will vote this week on whether to start the formal impeachment process to Castillo. The Left-wing President will also be questioned by prosecutors on December 14th over promotions for military officers. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images) / LEONARDO FERNANDEZ