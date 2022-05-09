“Está en condiciones bastante severas”: abogado de alias ‘Otoniel’ tras extradición a EE.UU.

TOPSHOT - A picture of Colombian drug lord Dairo Antonio Usuga, aka Otoniel, is displayed on a screedn as Eastern District of New York Attorney Breon Peace (out of frame) speaks during a press conference about his extradition in New York City on May 5, 2022. - One of Colombia's most notorious drug lords was extradited Wednesday to the United States to face drug trafficking charges, announced President Ivan Duque. "I want to reveal that Dairo Antonio Usuga, alias 'Otoniel' has been extradited," Duque said on Twitter, calling him "the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world." (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) / KENA BETANCUR