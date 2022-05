Al menos 100 civiles resisten en la planta de Azovstal, en Mariúpol

MARIUPOL, UKRAINE - 2022/04/16: A DPR tank in a burning Mariupol neighborhood drives towards the Azovstal plant- one of the final pockets of Ukrainian resistance. The battle between Russian / Pro Russian forces and the defending Ukrainian forces led by the Azov battalion continues in the port city of Mariupol. (Photo by Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) / SOPA Images