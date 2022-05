El presidente y el Gobierno de Finlandia aprueban la candidatura a la OTAN

HELSINKI, FINLAND - MAY 11: Finland's President Sauli Niinisto makes a point during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Presidential Palace on May 11, 2022 in Helsinki, Finland. Britain has signed a security assurance with Sweden and its neighbor Finland, both pondering whether to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, pledging to "bolster military ties" in the event of a crisis and support both countries should they come under attack. (Photo Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images) / Frank Augstein