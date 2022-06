Robert Bilott, el abogado que expuso el riesgo de químicos e inspiró Dark Waters

The Denka, formerly DuPont, factory in Reserve, Louisiana, on August 12, 2021. - Silos, smokestacks and brown pools of water line the banks of the Mississippi River in Louisiana, where scores of refineries and petrochemical plants have metastasized over a few decades. Welcome to "Cancer Alley." Industrial pollution on this ribbon of land between New Orleans and Baton Rouge puts the mostly African-American residents at nearly 50 times the risk of developing cancer than the national average, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). (Photo by Emily Kask / AFP) (Photo by EMILY KASK/AFP via Getty Images) / EMILY KASK