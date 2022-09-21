Regiones

Es un atraco a la ciudadanía: Alejandro Éder sobre irregularidades de Emcali

El empresario Alejandro Éder se pronunció en La W sobre las presuntas irregularidades en un contrato de Emcali en el que habría sobrecostos exagerados.

Alejandro Eder. (Colprensa - Juan Páez).

