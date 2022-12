Congreso de Perú destituye al presidente Pedro Castillo

Peru's leftist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo, of the Peru Libre party, speaks during a press conference with the foreign press association at his party's headquarters in Lima on June 15, 2021. - Castillo, narrowly leading in the vote count, rejected calls from the right-wing camp for elections held nine days ago to be annulled. "The calls continue for an election to be annulled," Castillo told foreign journalists, adding: "we are patiently awaiting a result" even as his rival Keiko Fujimori has claimed fraud and members of her entourage have called for new elections to be held. (Photo by Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP) (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images) / ERNESTO BENAVIDES