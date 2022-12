Abogado de Pedro Castillo: “él no reconoce al Gobierno de Boluarte”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: President Pedro Castillo of Peru listens as President Gabriel Boric Chile speaks before a signing ceremony for the "International Coalition to Connect Marine Protected Areas" at the CEO Summit of the Americas on June 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The CEO Summit entered its' second day of events alongside the Summit of the Americas, which is hosting leaders from across the Western Hemisphere. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)