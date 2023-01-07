Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial reyes musicales
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
Este sábado 07 de enero, Julio Sánchez Cristo le trae un especial de los reyes musicales:
PRIMERA HORA
- Sobreviviré - Darío Gómez
- La Tirana - Darío Gómez
- Vivo en el limbo - Kaleth Morales
- De millon a cero - Kaleth Morales
- El rey de la puntualidad - Héctor Lavoe
- El cantante - Héctor Lavoe
- El rey del timbal - Tito Puente
- Oye cómo va - Tito Puente
- Knockin´on heaven’s door - Bob Dylan
- Blowin´in the wind - Bob Dylan
SEGUNDA HORA
- Suspicious minds - Elvis Presley
- Jailhouse rock - Elvis Presley
- Thriller - Michael Jackson
- Don´t stop ´til you get enough - Michael Jackson
- Is this love - Bob Marley
- Could you be love - Bob Marley
- Niggas in Paris - JAY- Z, Kanye West
- Empire State of mind - JAY-Z, Alicia Keys
- My way - Luciano Pavarotti, Frank Sinatra
- Baby can i hold you - Luciano Pavarotti, Tracy Chapman
- Propuesta indecente - Romeo Santos
- Eres mía - Romeo Santos
TERCERA HORA
- Nada personal - Soda Stereo
- Prófugos - Soda Stereo
- What a wonderful world - Louis Armstrong
- La vie en rose - Louis Armstrong
- The thrill is gone - B.B King, Tracy Chapman
- Why i sing the blues - B.B King
- Riders on the storm - The Doors
- Light my fire - The Doors
- L.A woman - The Doors