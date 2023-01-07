Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial reyes musicales

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ. Foto: W Radio.

Este sábado 07 de enero, Julio Sánchez Cristo le trae un especial de los reyes musicales:

PRIMERA HORA

  • Sobreviviré - Darío Gómez
  • La Tirana - Darío Gómez
  • Vivo en el limbo - Kaleth Morales
  • De millon a cero - Kaleth Morales
  • El rey de la puntualidad - Héctor Lavoe
  • El cantante - Héctor Lavoe
  • El rey del timbal - Tito Puente
  • Oye cómo va - Tito Puente
  • Knockin´on heaven’s door - Bob Dylan
  • Blowin´in the wind - Bob Dylan

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Suspicious minds - Elvis Presley
  • Jailhouse rock - Elvis Presley
  • Thriller - Michael Jackson
  • Don´t stop ´til you get enough - Michael Jackson
  • Is this love - Bob Marley
  • Could you be love - Bob Marley
  • Niggas in Paris - JAY- Z, Kanye West
  • Empire State of mind - JAY-Z, Alicia Keys
  • My way - Luciano Pavarotti, Frank Sinatra
  • Baby can i hold you - Luciano Pavarotti, Tracy Chapman
  • Propuesta indecente - Romeo Santos
  • Eres mía - Romeo Santos

TERCERA HORA

  • Nada personal - Soda Stereo
  • Prófugos - Soda Stereo
  • What a wonderful world - Louis Armstrong
  • La vie en rose - Louis Armstrong
  • The thrill is gone - B.B King, Tracy Chapman
  • Why i sing the blues - B.B King
  • Riders on the storm - The Doors
  • Light my fire - The Doors
  • L.A woman - The Doors

