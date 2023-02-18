Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial sobre canciones al sol
Este sábado 18 de febrero Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ lo llevará en un viaje por la magia de las canciones en honor a la belleza del sol.
The house of the rising sun - Nina Simone
Another day of sun - La La Land Cast
You are the sunshine of my life - Stevie Wonder
Sunshine reggae - Laid Back
Sunshine of your love - Cream
Sunshine - Aerosmith
In the sun - Blondie
Holidays in the sun - Sex Pistols
El sol - Tony Rojas y Su Orquesta
Sol de mi vida - Angel Canales
Waitin on a sunny day - Bruce Springsteen
The warmth of the sun - The Beach Boys
Tarde em itapoã - Vinicius de Moraes
SEGUNDA HORA
Salió el sol - Don Omar
De sol a sol - Salserín
Cuando calienta el sol - Luis Miguel
El mismo sol - Alvaro Soler, Jennifer López
Más allá del sol - Joan Sebastian
Buenos días señor sol - Juan Gabriel
Waiting for the sun -The Doors
Keep it on the sunnyside - Willie Nelson
El sol de la noche - Salsa Celtica
Hasta el sol de hoy - Edgar Joel
A sol caliente - The Latin Brothers
TERCERA HORA
Here comes the sun - The Beatles
House of the rising sun - The Animals
Cuando calienta el sol - Los Panchos
Mi rayito de sol - Alberto De Luque
Sun - Two Door Cinema Club
The sun - Portugal The Man
That lucky old sun - Aretha Franklin
Sun is shining - Bob Marley & The Wailers
The sun always shines on t.v - a-ha
Il Sole è di Tutti - Stevie Wonder
The sun - Maroon 5
Blister in the sun - Violent Femmes
Walking on sunshine - Katrina & The Waves
Sunshine - OneRepublic
Sunshine – Sia