Corte Constitucional estudia si desertores pueden ser parte de ley de Paz Total

TOPSHOT - A member of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla carries his rifle at the "Alfonso Artiaga" Front 29 FARC encampment in a rural area of Policarpa, department of Narino in southwestern Colombia, on January 16, 2017. The UN is overseeing the FARC's disarmament as part of a peace deal the leftist guerrillas signed with the government to end a more than five-decade conflict. The FARC's 5,700 fighters are now in camps waiting to be transferred to UN-monitored ZVTN transitional zones where they will demobilize and begin their path to civilian life and legality over a period of six months. But the delay in setting up the camps has hindered their transfer to these areas. / AFP / LUIS ROBAYO (Photo credit should read LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images) / LUIS ROBAYO