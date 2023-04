Zelenski visita a sus tropas en la ciudad asediada de Avdíivka

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with Spain's Prime Minister following their talks in Kyiv on February 23, 2023. - Sanchez arrived in Kyiv early on February 23, 2023 in a show of support ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images) / SERGEI SUPINSKY