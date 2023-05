Operación europea da el mayor golpe a la ‘Ndranghetta calabresa, mafia italiana

03 May 2023, Rhineland-Palatinate, Mainz: Police officers unload a van with seized material from a raid in several German states against the Italian Mafia 'Ndrangheta at the Rhineland-Palatinate State Criminal Police Office. With a large-scale operation in several federal states, the police took action against members of the Italian Mafia 'Ndrangheta on Wednesday. Photo: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa (Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images) / picture alliance