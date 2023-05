Petro se reunió con el presidente luso en su último día de visita a Portugal

LISBON, PORTUGAL - MAY 07: The President of Colombia Gustavo Petro (L) chats with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (R) during a bilateral meeting at Belem Presidential Palace, on May 07, 2023, in Lisbon, Portugal. The Colombian President Petro agenda included meetings with Prime Minister António Costa, and with experts and high-level officials on energy transition and drug policy, as well as with Portuguese investors. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) / Horacio Villalobos