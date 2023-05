Murió un periodista de AFP en un bombardeo cerca de Bajmut, Ucrania

AFP visual journalist Arman Soldin is pictured on a Ukrainian military truck during an assignment for AFP in Donbass on April 30, 2022. Arman was killed by a rocket strike as he reported with AFP colleagues from Ukrainian positions in Chasiv Yar on May 9, 2023. Arman, who was 32 and born in Bosnia, began his career as an AFP intern in the Rome bureau before moving to London in 2015. He was formally appointed as Ukraine video coordinator for AFP based in Kyiv in September 2022. Arman's death is a terrible reminder of the risks and dangers of covering this war. Our thoughts tonight are with his family and friends, and with all AFP people on the ground in Ukraine. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) / YASUYOSHI CHIBA