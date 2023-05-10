La W RadioLa W Radio

“Si tuviéramos interés por expropiar, no necesitaríamos norma”: MinAgricultura

Jhenifer Mojica, ministra de Agricultura, habló en La W sobre la compra voluntaria de tierras en el marco de la reforma rural.

Jhenifer Mojica, ministra de Agricultura | Foto: Colprensa

Escuche la entrevista a Jhenifer Mojica, ministra de Agricultura, en La W:

