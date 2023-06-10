Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Astrud Gilberto
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
PRIMERA HORA
- Once i loved - Astrud Gilberto
- O morro (nao tem vez) - Astrud Gilberto
- Dindi - Astrud Gilberto
- Photograph - Astrud Gilberto
- (take me to) aruanda - Astrud Gilberto
- The gentle rain - Astrud Gilberto
- Berimbau - Astrud Gilberto
- The shadow of your smile - Astrud Gilberto
- A felicidade - Astrud Gilberto
- Look to the rainbow - Astrud Gilberto
- Chup chup i got away - Astrud Gilberto
- Dreamer - Astrud Gilberto
- Wailing of the milow - Astrud Gilberto
- Who can I turn to? - Astrud Gilberto
- Parade (a banda) - Astrud Gilberto}
- Sing me a rainbow - Astrud Gilberto
- The face i love - Astrud Gilberto
- Amor em paz - Astrud Gilberto
- It might as well be spring - Astrud Gilberto
- Manha de carnaval - Astrud Gilberto
- How insensitive - Astrud Gilberto
SEGUNDA HORA
- Vivo sonhando - Astrud Gilberto
- World stop turning - Astrud Gilberto
- In the wee small hours of the morning - Astrud Gilberto
- Where´s the love - Astrud Gilberto
- Tristeza - Astrud Gilberto
- I had the craziest dream - Astrud Gilberto
- Você já foi bahia - Astrud Gilberto
- Don´t go breaking my heart - Astrud Gilberto
- Wee small hours - Astrud Gilberto
- Só tinha de ser com você - Astrud Gilberto
- I think of you - Astrud Gilberto
- Water to drink - Astrud Gilberto
- Street samba - Astrud Gilberto
- Fly me to the moon - Astrud Gilberto
- She’s a carioca - Astrud Gilberto
- Nega do cabelo duro - Astrud Gilberto
- In my life - Astrud Gilberto
- Look to the rainbow - Astrud Gilberto
- Day by day - Astrud Gilberto
- Black magic - Astrud Gilberto
TERCERA HORA
- Agua de beber - Astrud Gilberto
- The girl from Ipanema - Astrud Gilberto
- It might as well be spring - Astrud Gilberto
- A certain sadness - Astrud Gilberto
- All i’ve got - Astrud Gilberto
- Far away - Astrud Gilberto
- Brazilian tapestry - Astrud Gilberto
- Meditation - Astrud Gilberto
- Let go (canta de ossanha) - Astrud Gilberto
- Desafinado - Astrud Gilberto & George Michael
- Corcovado - Astrud Gilberto