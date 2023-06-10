Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Tendencias

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Astrud Gilberto

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

PRIMERA HORA

  • Once i loved - Astrud Gilberto
  • O morro (nao tem vez) - Astrud Gilberto
  • Dindi - Astrud Gilberto
  • Photograph - Astrud Gilberto
  • (take me to) aruanda - Astrud Gilberto
  • The gentle rain - Astrud Gilberto
  • Berimbau - Astrud Gilberto
  • The shadow of your smile - Astrud Gilberto
  • A felicidade - Astrud Gilberto
  • Look to the rainbow - Astrud Gilberto
  • Chup chup i got away - Astrud Gilberto
  • Dreamer - Astrud Gilberto
  • Wailing of the milow - Astrud Gilberto
  • Who can I turn to? - Astrud Gilberto
  • Parade (a banda) - Astrud Gilberto}
  • Sing me a rainbow - Astrud Gilberto
  • The face i love - Astrud Gilberto
  • Amor em paz - Astrud Gilberto
  • It might as well be spring - Astrud Gilberto
  • Manha de carnaval - Astrud Gilberto
  • How insensitive - Astrud Gilberto

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Vivo sonhando - Astrud Gilberto
  • World stop turning - Astrud Gilberto
  • In the wee small hours of the morning - Astrud Gilberto
  • Where´s the love - Astrud Gilberto
  • Tristeza - Astrud Gilberto
  • I had the craziest dream - Astrud Gilberto
  • Você já foi bahia - Astrud Gilberto
  • Don´t go breaking my heart - Astrud Gilberto
  • Wee small hours - Astrud Gilberto
  • Só tinha de ser com você - Astrud Gilberto
  • I think of you - Astrud Gilberto
  • Water to drink - Astrud Gilberto
  • Street samba - Astrud Gilberto
  • Fly me to the moon - Astrud Gilberto
  • She’s a carioca - Astrud Gilberto
  • Nega do cabelo duro - Astrud Gilberto
  • In my life - Astrud Gilberto
  • Look to the rainbow - Astrud Gilberto
  • Day by day - Astrud Gilberto
  • Black magic - Astrud Gilberto

TERCERA HORA

  • Agua de beber - Astrud Gilberto
  • The girl from Ipanema - Astrud Gilberto
  • It might as well be spring - Astrud Gilberto
  • A certain sadness - Astrud Gilberto
  • All i’ve got - Astrud Gilberto
  • Far away - Astrud Gilberto
  • Brazilian tapestry - Astrud Gilberto
  • Meditation - Astrud Gilberto
  • Let go (canta de ossanha) - Astrud Gilberto
  • Desafinado - Astrud Gilberto & George Michael
  • Corcovado - Astrud Gilberto

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad