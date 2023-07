Tatequieto al ‘Dibu’ Martínez: IFAB pone nuevas reglas al comportamiento de los arqueros

During a penalty kick, the defending goalkeeper must not behave in a way that fails to show respect for the game and the opponent by unfairly distracting the kicker (e.g. delaying the taking of the kick).



All changes: https://t.co/hqaRTjs2Z2

Official app: https://t.co/FDwVaYxJAR pic.twitter.com/ADGlua7lLr