Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial álbumes con 30 años
PRIMERA HORA
All apologies - Nirvana
Rape me - Nirvana
Blow your mind -Jamiroquai
Music of the mind - Jamiroquai
La solitudine - Laura Pausini
Se fué - Laura Pausini
Mi tierra - Gloria Estefan
Montuno - Gloria Estefan
Palabras de alma - Marc Anthony
Hasta que te conoci - Marc Anthony
SEGUNDA HORA
A merced - Gustavo Cerati
Torteval - Gustavo Cerati
(I can’t help) falling in love with you - UB40
Bring me your cup- UB40
All about soul - Billy Joel
The great wall of China - Billy Joel
Gin and juice - Snoop Dogg
Doggy dogg world- Snoop Dogg
Cock the hammer - Cypress Hill
I ain’t goin´out like that - Cypress Hill
TERCERA HORA
Desvanecer - Poligamia
Buscame - Poligamia
Creep - Radiohead
Stop whispering - Radiohead
Funky big band - Janet Jackson
The body that loves you - Janet Jackson
Alicia adorada - Carlos Vives
La gota fría - Carlos Vives
El sortilegio - Aterciopelados
No te me disuelvas - Aterciopelados
Condemnation - Depeche Mode
One caress - Depeche Mode