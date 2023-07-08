Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Tendencias

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial álbumes con 30 años

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

PRIMERA HORA

All apologies - Nirvana

Rape me - Nirvana

Blow your mind -Jamiroquai

Music of the mind - Jamiroquai

La solitudine - Laura Pausini

Se fué - Laura Pausini

Mi tierra - Gloria Estefan

Montuno - Gloria Estefan

Palabras de alma - Marc Anthony

Hasta que te conoci - Marc Anthony

SEGUNDA HORA

A merced - Gustavo Cerati

Torteval - Gustavo Cerati

(I can’t help) falling in love with you - UB40

Bring me your cup- UB40

All about soul - Billy Joel

The great wall of China - Billy Joel

Gin and juice - Snoop Dogg

Doggy dogg world- Snoop Dogg

Cock the hammer - Cypress Hill

I ain’t goin´out like that - Cypress Hill

TERCERA HORA

Desvanecer - Poligamia

Buscame - Poligamia

Creep - Radiohead

Stop whispering - Radiohead

Funky big band - Janet Jackson

The body that loves you - Janet Jackson

Alicia adorada - Carlos Vives

La gota fría - Carlos Vives

El sortilegio - Aterciopelados

No te me disuelvas - Aterciopelados

Condemnation - Depeche Mode

One caress - Depeche Mode

