No existe minería amigable con medioambiente: ambientalista por contrato minero en Panamá

An indigenous woman participates in a march against a mining contract between the Government and Canada's First Quantum Minerals, in Panama City on October 30, 2023, days after Congress approved a law that allows the Vancouver-based company to operate an open pit copper mine for 20 years. Panama's electoral tribunal on Monday dismissed the idea of organizing a referendum in December on a mining contract that has ignited countrywide protests, even as the president insisted on a vote. President Laurentino Cortizo on Sunday suggested holding a referendum on December 17 in a bid to defuse 10-day-old demonstrations that have blocked roads and starved shops of supplies. (Photo by Roberto CISNEROS / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)