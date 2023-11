Médicos Sin Fronteras denuncia que 3 médicos murieron en ataque a hospital en norte Gaza

Be'eri (Israel), 21/11/2023.- An Israeli Navy ship (R) sails on the horizon as smoke rises after an explosion on the outskirts of Gaza city, as seen from Be'eri, southern Israel, 21 November 2023. As part of Israel's 'ground operations' in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military aircraft struck approximately 250 Hamas targets over the last day, the IDF announced on 21 November. More than 12,500 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI / ATEF SAFADI ( EFE )