Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial dos princesas del pop, Britney Spears y Nelly Furtado

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W. En este especial del aniversario de dos divas del pop: Britney Spéars y Nelly Furtado

  • I will be there - Britney Spears
  • I’ll never stop loving you - Britney Spears
  • Born to make you happy - Britney Spears
  • Sometimes - Britney Spears
  • Baby one more time - Britney Spears
  • (you drive me) Crazy - Britney Spears
  • (I can’t. get no). Satisfaction (rareza) - Britney Spears
  • What u see (Is what u get) - Britney Spears
  • Oops!......did it again - Britney Spears
  • Stronger - Britney Spears
  • Gimme more - Britney Spears
  • I’m a slave 4 U - Britney Spears
  • Womanizer - Britney Spears

