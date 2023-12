5 países que no celebran Año Nuevo el 1 de enero, ¿por qué?

Songkran is one of the biggest festivals in Thailand. The ‘water splashing’ festival marks the beginning of the traditional Thai New Year 🇹🇭 April is the hottest month of the year in Thailand and Bangkok is currently extremely hot. Getting soaked while walking the city streets is a relief from the beating sun 🥵 A few things to keep in mind: ❥ Be aware of pickpocketers ❥ Carry a waterproof phone case cover for your phone. Everything you are carrying on you will get wet 😂 ❥ Drink plenty of water if your out all day to avoid heatstroke. Don’t drink the water that’s splashed on you as it can make you sick 🤢 #songkranfestival #songkran #songkran2023 #bangkokthailand