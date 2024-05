Suben a seis los muertos en el ataque en Afganistán en el que fallecieron tres españoles

Bamyan (Afghanistan), 18/05/2024.- Security stand at the entrance to the road leading to the ruins of a 1,500-year-old Buddha statue in Bamiyan, Afghanistan, 18 May 2024. Three Spanish nationals were killed in an attack in Bamyan, capital of the homonymous province in central Afghanistan, the spokesman for the Taliban Ministry of Interior said on 17 May. No group had yet claimed responsibility for the attack. Bamiyan is a Unesco World Heritage site where the remains of the two giant Buddha statues that were destroyed by the Taliban in 2001 are located. (Afganistán) EFE/EPA/STRINGER / STRINGER ( EFE )