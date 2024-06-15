Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Tendencias

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial merengue y bachata

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

PRIMERA HORA

Suavemente - Elvis Crespo

Un beso - Aventura

Tu eres ajena - Eddy Herrera

Darte un beso - Prince Royce

La ventanita - Sergio Vargas

Cómo duele el silencio - Leslie Grace

25 horas - Proyecto Uno

Como sanar - Frank Reyes

Volveré - Rubby Perez

Bachata rosa - Juan Luis Guerra

Guallando - Fulanito

Propuesta indecente - Romeo Santos

SEGUNDA HORA

Otra noche (Another night) - Proyecto Uno

Burbujas de amor - Juan Luis Guerra

Vete y dile - Sergio Vargas

Eres mía - Romeo Santos

Nuestro amor será - Rhapsodia

La carretera - Prince Royce

Pegame tu vicio - Eddy Herrera

Obsesión - Aventura, Judy Santos

Abusadora - Wilfrido Vargas

Te extraño - Xtreme

El alacrán - Sandy & Papo

TERCER HORA

Dilema - Prince Royce

Ni tu ni yo - Sergio Vargas

El mismo - Eunel Nueva Era

Tiburon - Proyecto Uno

Dile al amor - Aventura

El comejen - Wilfrido Vargas

Cancioncitas de amor - Romeo Santos

La tanga - Oro Solido

Tengo un amor - Toby Love

Bachata en fukuoka - Juan Luis Guerra

Me enamoro de ella - Juan Luis Guerra

Normas >

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad