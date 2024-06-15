Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial merengue y bachata
PRIMERA HORA
Suavemente - Elvis Crespo
Un beso - Aventura
Tu eres ajena - Eddy Herrera
Darte un beso - Prince Royce
La ventanita - Sergio Vargas
Cómo duele el silencio - Leslie Grace
25 horas - Proyecto Uno
Como sanar - Frank Reyes
Volveré - Rubby Perez
Bachata rosa - Juan Luis Guerra
Guallando - Fulanito
Propuesta indecente - Romeo Santos
SEGUNDA HORA
Otra noche (Another night) - Proyecto Uno
Burbujas de amor - Juan Luis Guerra
Vete y dile - Sergio Vargas
Eres mía - Romeo Santos
Nuestro amor será - Rhapsodia
La carretera - Prince Royce
Pegame tu vicio - Eddy Herrera
Obsesión - Aventura, Judy Santos
Abusadora - Wilfrido Vargas
Te extraño - Xtreme
El alacrán - Sandy & Papo
TERCER HORA
Dilema - Prince Royce
Ni tu ni yo - Sergio Vargas
El mismo - Eunel Nueva Era
Tiburon - Proyecto Uno
Dile al amor - Aventura
El comejen - Wilfrido Vargas
Cancioncitas de amor - Romeo Santos
La tanga - Oro Solido
Tengo un amor - Toby Love
Bachata en fukuoka - Juan Luis Guerra
Me enamoro de ella - Juan Luis Guerra