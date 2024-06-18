La W RadioLa W Radio

Colombia será el país invitado a la cumbre LGBTIQ+ en Madrid, España

Carmen Caballero, presidenta de Procolombia, se refirió en La W al evento dedicado a la comunidad LGBTIQ+ que se realizará en España y que tendrá a Colombia como país invitado.

Imagen de referencia de bandera LGBTIQ+. Foto: Cavan Images / Getty Images

