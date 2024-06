Colegios electorales abren en Francia para primera vuelta de legislativas anticipadas

Vanves (France), 30/06/2024.- France's Prime Minister Gabriel Attal (front) takes ballots prior to casting his vote in the first round of parliamentary elections in Vanves, southwestern Paris, France, 30 June 2024. A divided France is voting in high-stakes parliamentary elections that could see the anti-immigrant and eurosceptic party of Marine Le Pen sweep to power in a historic first. The candidates formally ended their frantic campaigns at midnight on 28 June, with political activity banned until the first round of voting. (Elecciones, Francia) EFE/EPA/ARNAUD FINISTRE / POOL MAXPPP OUT / ARNAUD FINISTRE / POOL ( EFE )