En fotos: reviva la clasificación de Argentina a la final de la Copa América

East Rutherford (United States), 10/07/2024.- Referee Piero Maza (2-L) calls a foul on Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina (R) on a play with Alistair Johnston of Canada (2-R) as Stephen Eustaquio of Canada (L) looks on during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Semi-finals match between Argentina and Canada, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, 09 July 2024. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER / CJ GUNTHER