En fotos: La primera jornada del fútbol masculino se tomó los Juegos Olímpicos París 2024

Desde el 24 de julio empezaron las primeras competiciones de los
Juegos Olímpicos de París 2024 con las disciplinas de fútbol y rugby en la rama masculina a solo dos días de la ceremonia de inauguración de las justas deportivas de verano.
Entre los momentos que se destacan el 24 de julio fueron los partidos de fútbol con la participación de los equipos como
España, Francia, Marruecos, Irak, Ucrania, Egipto, República Dominica, Guinea, Estados Unidos, Malí, Israel, Japón, Paraguay, Uzbekistán, Nueva Zelanda y Argentina.
Algunos de estos duelos tuvieron momentos polémicos como es el caso de
, otros con triunfos o resultados importantes y entre otros. Estos fueron los resultados de la primera jornada de fútbol. Argentina vs. Marruecos
Partido Resultado Argentina vs. Marruecos 1-2 Irak vs. Ucrania 2-1 Uzbekistán vs. España 1-2 Egipto vs. República Dominicana 0-0 Guinea vs. Nueva Zelanda 2-1 Francia vs. Estados Unidos 3-0 Japón vs. Paraguay 5-0 Malí vs. Israel 1-1 Vea la galería del 24 de julio de los Juegos Olímpicos BORDEAUX, FRANCE - JULY 24: Shunsuke Mito of Japan in action during the Men's group D match between Japan and Paraguay during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on July 24, 2024 in Bordeaux, France. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images) / Koji Watanabe Ampliar BORDEAUX, FRANCE - JULY 24: Koki Saito of Japan in action during the Men's group D match between Japan and Paraguay during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on July 24, 2024 in Bordeaux, France. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images) / Koji Watanabe Ampliar Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg (6thL) looks on as Argentina's (R) and Morocco's players prepare to start playing again in an emptied stadium following incidents, a two-hour interruption and the cancellation of Argentina's equalizing goal, in the men's group B football match between Argentina and Morocco during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne on July 24, 2024. (Photo by Arnaud FINISTRE / AFP) (Photo by ARNAUD FINISTRE/AFP via Getty Images) / ARNAUD FINISTRE Ampliar SAINT-ETIENNE, FRANCE - JULY 24: Players of Team Morocco celebrates following the team's victory in the Men's group B match between Argentina and Morocco during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on July 24, 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images) / Tullio M. Puglia Ampliar NANTES, FRANCE - JULY 24: Jose de Leon #17 of Team Dominican Republic shoots under pressure from Hossam Abdelmaguid #5 of Team Egypt during the Men's group C match between Egypt and Dominican Republic during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de la Beaujoire on July 24, 2024 in Nantes, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) / Robert Cianflone Ampliar PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 24: Patrick Okong'o of Kenya evades a tackle during the Men's Pool B match between Argentina and Kenya on Day -2 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) / Christian Liewig - Corbis Ampliar NANTES, FRANCE - JULY 24: Luiyi de Lucas of Team Dominican Republic during the Men's group C match between Egypt and Dominican Republic during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de la Beaujoire on July 24, 2024 in Nantes, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) / Robert Cianflone Ampliar MARSEILLE, FRANCE - JULY 24: Manu Kone #6 of Team France and Nathan Harriel #2 of Team United States battle for the ball during the Men's group A match between France and United States during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Marseille on July 24, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) / Clive Mason Ampliar Israel's midfielder #14 Ayanaw Ferede fights for the ball with Mali's midfielder #13 Brahima Diarra and Mali's midfielder #10 Salam Jiddou during the men's group D football match between Mali and Israel during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Parc des Princes in Paris on July 24, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) / FRANCK FIFE Ampliar MARSEILLE, FRANCE - JULY 24: Loic Bade #4 of Team France celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Men's group A match between France and United States during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Marseille on July 24, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) / Alex Livesey Ampliar PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 24: Thiemoko Diarra #11 of Team Mali runs with the ball Ayanaw Ferede #14 of Team Israel during the Men's group D match between Mali and Israel during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) / Carl Recine Ampliar